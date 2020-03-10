Adobe's Black Friday sale discounts Creative Cloud plans by 25 percent

Workplaces can also get in on the deal, with the All Apps plan for teams going for $60 monthly while single apps will run your office $25 every month. All of this is only for first-time subscribers, though — if you’ve paid up for Creative Cloud in the past, you won’t get the 20 to 25 percent for any of the individual plans, and the same is true for teams.

What you can take advantage of, however, are the non-subscription, single-app deals on Photoshop Elements 2021 and Premiere Elements 2021. From 5pm PT (8pm ET) today until December 1st those are 40 percent off their regular price, at $60 each. Need both of them? The discounted bundle of both programs will run you $90 instead of the usual $150. Now, the Elements versions of these programs are a bit stripped down from the Creative Cloud applications — Adobe still wants to sell subscriptions, after all — but for most non-professional photo and video uses they should do nicely.

Buy Photoshop Elements + Premiere Elements at Adobe - $90

