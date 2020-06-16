Photoshop’s AI subject selection now handles portraits with ease

Now that a lot of creative professionals are working from home, Adobe is adding new features to Creative Cloud apps to help you collaborate or share your projects with others. Of course, there are a number of new features for your everyday work, too. Perhaps the most interesting addition is an AI-powered selection feature for portraits that will save you a ton of time.
Inside Photoshop on the desktop, the company has massively improved the Select Subject tool. Select Subject Portrait will help you better isolate people from the background, even if they have long hair that can be difficult to grab via other methods. As you might expect, the feature is powered by Adobe’s Sensei AI, which does all the heavy lifting when it comes to selecting individual strands of hair or other details. Before now, Select Subject grabbed more of a rough shape, but Adobe added more “brain power” that detects the type of object before employing “specialized selection techniques” according to the content. That’s specifically with the goal of doing a better job with hair. Thanks to the tech, you can get some fine-tuned selections with a click, saving several minutes, or even hours, worth of work.