Adobe announces the first cameras to support Frame.io direct RAW uploads

Eighteen months ago, Adobe announced the "Camera to Cloud" (C2C) feature for its Frame.io cloud collaboration platform that would allow users to upload videos and photo directly from cameras. Now, it's unveiled the first cameras to support the feature, the RED V-Raptor cinema camera for RAW video, and Fujifilm's new X-H2S mirrorless camera for RAW photos.

Frame.io is a cloud service that can handle large files, giving subscribers instant access to photos and video on TVs, mobile devices and PCs. The C2C service allows users to transfer those files directly from a camera, rather than having to wait until the material is physically transferred to a computer.

Until now, you needed third-party hardware to upload content from supported cameras. Now, the C2C integration is built directly into the cameras, with "no additional hardware and no hard drives required," Adobe said.

With the RED V-Raptor and V-Raptor XL, users can directly upload 8K RAW files to the cloud from the camera (this requires access to high-bandwidth WiFi or ethernet networks, of course). With the system in place, "[Video] files can be automatically delivered right to production offices... for immediate editing," Adobe wrote in its blog.

In addition, RAW video audio files can be synced, color corrected and transcoded in the cloud, allowing for "proxy" workflows. Translated to English, that you could transfer small, easy-to-send video files around the world, then link those automatically to much higher-quality RAW video for the final output. Adobe demonstrates this (above), by automatically transmitting an 8K RAW file, proxy, audio and color correction "LUT" file, all at once.

On the photo side, C2C will soon work (nearly) directly with Fujifilm's $2,500 X-H2S camera, as well. You will need to buy Fujifilm's $1,000 FT-XH file transmitter that supports 802.11ac wireless and 600Mbps wired connections. With that connected, photographers will be able to send high-resolution RAW files straight from the camera, letting a photographer transmit breaking news photos directly to an agency, for instance.

The new system is aimed at professionals, but it could also let YouTubers send content directly to an editor for a quick turnaround. Adobe isn't the only company doing this, as Blackmagic Design's DaVince Resolve 18 includes a suite of collaboration tools that allow editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers to work together in real time on the same project. The new features will arrive to RED's V-Raptor lineup by the end of 2022, and come to the Fujifilm X-H2S in spring 2023.