Adobe digitally recreated Keith Haring’s paint brushes and tools

Iconic artist Keith Haring helped shape street art as most people know it today. He was both an artist and an activist, and he embraced the idea that “art is for everybody.” With that motto in mind, Adobe has digitally recreated 37 brushes inspired by Haring’s toolset. Each brush can be downloaded for free through Adobe Fresco and is available in Photoshop.

The brushes represent tools ranging from chalk to markers, sumi ink, felt tip pens, acrylic paint, spray paint and dripping paint. To make the tools as accurate as possible, Adobe teamed up with the Keith Haring Foundation and Photoshop brushmaker and illustrator Kyle T. Webster. The team considered everything from the surfaces Haring would have worked on to the speed at which he worked, which often led to wet materials and paint drips.