Adobe adds collaboration features to its creative suite

Adobe just made life considerably easier if you’re working with others on a creative project. The software giant has updated Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco with an “Invite to Edit” feature that lets anyone on a computer, iPad or iPhone asynchronously edit a shared cloud document. Much like in productivity tools like Google Docs, you can hand work over to someone else knowing it will be updated when you come back.

iPhone users will have to be content with edit invitations in Fresco, but they’re otherwise broadly available across apps and platforms.

There’s an extra upgrade for Photoshop users. You can now sync the creative app’s presets wherever you use them, including brushes, gradients and even the order of those tools. Mac and Windows users can try syncing today, while synced brushes are “coming soon” for iPad owners.

Adobe is to some extent catching up to other productivity apps with its new editing and sync features. This does bring Creative Cloud in line with the other productivity apps you already use, though, and could help you finish artwork that much sooner.