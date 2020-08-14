Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Engadget

After Math: Everything is awesome

Unless you want to buy some stamps.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
lego movie
Engadget

While the Trump administration spent this past week kneecapping the US Postal Service in an obvious effort to throw the upcoming November election in its favor, other events occurred as well. Here are five examples.

usos
Engadget

USPS appears to be retiring vital machines ahead of mail-in ballot surge

Oh wait no, sorry, this is the exact same crisis I was just talking about in the first paragraph. Shoot. Well, I guess one solution would be to for you to simply call your elected representatives and tell them in no uncertain terms that this aggression will not stand, man.

tiktok
Engadget

A third of TikTok’s US users may be 14 years old or younger

Hey, remember last week when Trump decided that he’d just go ahead and demand that a foreign company sell its US-based operations to an American firm because a bunch of tweens pwned his campaign rally in Tulsa? That’s not even remotely as shady as what he’s trying with the USPS. Call your representatives in Congress and tell them what you think about it.

mbz
Engadget

Daimler settles its emissions scandal lawsuit for nearly $3 billion

The automaker finally buried the hatchet in its multi-year lawsuit over falsified emissions testing results. Also, the president of the United States of America is nakedly attempting to destroy a vital public service that boasts a 91 percent approval rating among the American people. You should probably contact your Congressional representative.

asdf
Engadget

The Surface Laptop 3 is down to only $800 on Amazon

This is cool, the Surface Laptop 3 is only $800 right now. Too bad that the second the USPS ceases to be, companies like FedEx will have free rein to redline any community they want and refuse to service those areas. You know, just like they did in Chicago in June. Call. Your. Congressional. Representatives. This is not a drill.

sdfg
Engadget

AMC plans to open two-thirds of its theaters by September 3rd

Look, I mean if you want to go cram yourself into an enclosed theater for two hours, rebreathing the exhalations of other people in the midst of a highly-infectious, global pandemic just to see the latest Vin Diesel vehicle, more power to you! But before you go, maybe call your elected representatives in Congress and tell them to oppose the administration’s attempts to dismantle the US Postal Service.

