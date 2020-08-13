Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

The Surface Laptop 3 is down to only $800 on Amazon

Get one for as low as $800, or save up to $310 higher-end models.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sale
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is a good blend of power and portability, and a great-looking laptop to boot. Now, you can get the 13.5-inch model from Amazon for as little as $800, matching a deal that the site offered last month.

The most affordable option is the 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $800, or $200 off the regular $1,000 price tag. The sweet spot, however, might be the Core i7 model in “platinum,” “sandstone” and “cobalt blue” with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD for $1,299, or $300 off the regular price.

Jumping up to the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM and a Core i7 CPU will cost you $1,690 (in cobalt blue, or $10 more for the other colors), which is a hefty premium over the 256GB model, but it is a $310 discount over the regular price. The top version with a 1TB SSD runs $2,100 rather than $2,400.

The key benefits of the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 are the lightweight 2.83 pound size and battery life that stretches up to 15 hours — even more than the Dell XPS 13. At the same time, it packs plenty of power for most chores. The main downsides are the lack of ports, thick bezels and price — but this sale takes care of that last issue.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, Microsoft, Surface Laptop 3, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, news, gear
