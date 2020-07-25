After Math: Quick, throw some money at it

With federal unemployment benefits expiring this weekend, millions of people unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic are set to lose the $600 weekly lifeline they have relied upon since the start of the outbreak. But just because there’s apparently no money available to help everyday people, corporations and the wealthy have plenty of cash to splash around. Just look at out this week’s headlines.
Logic signs seven-figure Twitch deal days after 'retiring' from music
Phew, after releasing five full albums and spending a decade in the music industry, I was afraid that Logic would be forced to get a dreaded 9 to 5 in order to support his new family. But thankfully, he’s landed on his feet and is now making seven figures by letting people watch him play video games on Twitch. Be sure to regale your local octogenarian Walmart greeter with this tale, they’re sure to appreciate it.