Logic signs seven-figure Twitch deal days after 'retiring' from music

Mere days after announcing that his upcoming fifth album “No Pressure” will be his last, rapper Logic has reportedly signed a hefty partnership deal with game streaming site, Twitch.
Logic has been a prolific force in the rap game as both an artist and producer for more than a decade now, though his biggest claim to fame was 2017’s “1-800-273-8255,” which dealt with the sensitive subject of suicide. The 30-year-old Marylander insisted during his retirement announcement on July 16th that he was stepping away from the music business to be “a great father” to his newborn child.