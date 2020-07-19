Logic signs seven-figure Twitch deal days after 'retiring' from music

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th...



It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.



Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

However, that retirement appears to have been short-lived as Twitch announced on Monday that Logic will be the site’s first official music partner. “Logic will stream weekly on his Twitch channel which will include a mixture of in-studio sessions, special guests, AMA style formats, and gaming,” the company wrote in a press release.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” Logic told The Verge in a recent interview. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.” He declined to specify exactly how much the deal was valued at but did note that it is in the seven-figure range.

Logic’s first stream is set for Tuesday, July 21st at 5pm ET, when he’ll debut tracks off of the upcoming album.