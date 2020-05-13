Latest in Gear

Image credit: ra2studio via Getty Images

This AI generates gibberish words with nonsensical definitions to match

ThisWordDoesNotExist.com is a stream of babble.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
7m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Opened book with flying letters on concrete background
ra2studio via Getty Images

Are you looking to improve your vocabulary while you’re stuck at home? Do you want to teach your kids new words while they’re out of school? If so, you’ll want to avoid ThisWordDoesNotExist.com. The new website offers an endless stream of AI-generated nonsensical words, accompanied by seemingly plausible dictionary definitions.

For instance, ThisWordDoesNotExist.com will tell you that a dolecat is “a very large cat, especially a coniferous one,” bastardole is the ancient Roman port of Tuscany and sclerotoxin is a toxin often used as an extratory agent in perfumery. Of course, none of that is true. The second definition for each word is “a word that does not exist; it was invented, defined and used by a machine learning algorithm.”

Created by developer Thomas Dimson, ThisWordDoesNotExist.com uses GPT-2, a neural net designed to create predictive text. OpenAI invented GPT-2 and warned that it could write believable fake news. After some debate, OpenAI released GPT-2, hoping it would lead to better AI-generated-text detection and root out language biases. So far, we’ve seen it train text adventure games, write stories about unicorns and, now, come up with fake words.

As The Verge points out, the site follows a familiar format. We’ve seen AI-generated sites like ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com (super creepy, by the way) and ThisArticleDoesNotExist.com. Like similar programs, ThisWordDoesNotExist.com looks for patterns in data and then tries to replicate them. Like its predecessors, ThisWordDoesNotExist.com is kind of dumb but fun and a testament to AI’s potential to dupe us all.

In this article: ai, gpt-2, neural network, thomas dimson, thisworddoesnotexist, text generator, predictive text, definition, language, algorithm, machine learning, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Watch the Unreal 5 engine running on a PlayStation 5

The Morning After: Watch the Unreal 5 engine running on a PlayStation 5

View
Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

View
It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

View
The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

View
Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr