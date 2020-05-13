This AI generates gibberish words with nonsensical definitions to match

Are you looking to improve your vocabulary while you’re stuck at home? Do you want to teach your kids new words while they’re out of school? If so, you’ll want to avoid ThisWordDoesNotExist.com. The new website offers an endless stream of AI-generated nonsensical words, accompanied by seemingly plausible dictionary definitions.

For instance, ThisWordDoesNotExist.com will tell you that a dolecat is “a very large cat, especially a coniferous one,” bastardole is the ancient Roman port of Tuscany and sclerotoxin is a toxin often used as an extratory agent in perfumery. Of course, none of that is true. The second definition for each word is “a word that does not exist; it was invented, defined and used by a machine learning algorithm.”