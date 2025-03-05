AI Mode adds a dedicated search chatbot to Google

Google is shaking up Search. Again. Nearly a year after the company rolled out AI Overviews to everyone in the US, it's preparing to add a dedicated AI tab to its search engine. AI Mode is powered by a Gemini 2.0 model Google has trained to find and organize information out on the web. Its findings are then presented in an interface designed to make it easier to ask follow-up questions. In short, it's a proper response to ChatGPT Search.

"The goal and vision for [AI Mode] is to empower people to search for anything effortlessly," says Robby Stein, vice president of product for Google Search. According to Stein, AI Mode came out of feedback Google received related to AI Overviews. Since rolling out that feature to more than 1 billion users, he says people have told Google they want more AI-generated summaries from Search; in fact, some people are apparently adding "AI" to the end of their searches to prompt Google to respond with an AI Overview.

AI Mode gives those people exactly that. When you go to use the feature, Gemini employs a "query fan-out" technique to conduct multiple concurrent searches across a variety of topics and data sources. It will also make use of Google's proprietary information systems, including the company's Knowledge Graph, to supplement information it finds online.

In the version of AI Mode Google is making available to Google One AI Premium subscribers today, not every interface element the company has planned for the feature is in place just yet, but the idea is that the tool will create a rich visual experience. For instance, if you ask AI Mode to compare different sleep trackers, in the future you might see Gemini generate a comparison chart. Notably, Google displays sources more prominently in AI Mode than it does currently with AI Overviews. As you can see from the screenshots the company shared, links to websites feature prominent images. Additionally, in cases where AI Mode isn't confident it can produce an authoritative answer, the tool will default to displaying a regular list of search results.

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In testing, Stein says Google has seen people use AI Mode differently than they do a traditional search engine. On average, testers wrote queries that were about twice as long and asked follow-up questions about a quarter of the time. "We're seeing people bring more complicated questions to this surface and also go back and forth to clarify, learn and go deeper."

If you have a sense of déjà vu reading about AI Mode, it's because it offers some of the same utility you'll find through Google's Deep Research tool. Like that feature, AI Mode will create a plan before it attempts to tackle your query, but you won't need to wait half-an-hour or even a few minutes for a response. "I think our intent for this version is to offer an experience people can use everyday, in the movement, and be able to get a response while they wait, relatively quickly," says Stein.

If you're a Google One AI Premium subscriber, you can begin testing AI Mode starting today on desktop and mobile. For everyone else, Google has a few enhancements to AI Overviews to tide you over.

When it announced Gemini 2.0 at the end of last year, the company said enhancing AI Overviews with the new model was a priority. If you live in the US, the next time you use Search to find the answer to a math or coding question, the platform will turn to Gemini 2.0 to generate the accompanying AI Overview. It will also use the system for multi-modal inputs. Stein says users can expect faster and better responses as a result, and in the future the company will enable the model for a broader variety of queries.

Separately, Google is making AI Overviews available to more people. In nearly every market where it's available, teens can now start using the feature, and you no longer need to sign in to your Google account to see the summaries.