Anthropic's Claude chatbot can now search the web too

In late February, Anthropic released Claude 3.7 Sonnet. As the industry's first hybrid reasoning model, it was a major milestone for the company. Rather than forcing users to pick between a version of Claude that can answer a question nearly instantaneously or work through a problem step by step, the chatbot can do both, with a simple toggle allowing you to switch between Claude's different "thinking modes." Today, Anthropic is enhancing 3.7 Sonnet by giving it the ability to search the web.

"With web search, Claude has access to the latest events and information, boosting its accuracy on tasks that benefit from the most recent data," Anthropic explains. Before today, Claude's knowledge cut-off was October 2024, meaning if you asked it about recent events, there was a good chance you wouldn't get the best answer. When Claude turns to the web for help, it will list citations you can tap or click on to fact-check its answers.

If you live in the US and pay for Claude, you can enable web search through the profile settings menu. Anthropic says it will roll out the feature to free users and more countries soon. With today's announcement, Anthropic is playing catchup. OpenAI began rolling out ChatGPT Search to paying subscribers last fall, and as of the start of this past February, all users, including those without a ChatGPT account, can use the feature for free.