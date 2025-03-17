Apple should focus on fixing Siri, not redesigning iOS again

Now that Apple's recent slew of hardware releases are behind us, we got some news on the software side last week. First, the company publicly announced that it was delaying the smarter, more personal version of Siri that'll be powered by Apple Intelligence. Then, rumors sprang up again that Apple was giving an extensive visual update to its software platforms, including iOS 19 and macOS 16 which are expected to be revealed at WWDC in June.

The sources for this redesign rumor are solid. Jon Prosser dropped a video on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech back in January where he said that he had seen a redesigned Camera app for the next version of iOS that had a number of interface changes that made it feel more like a visionOS app. His thinking is that Apple wouldn't redesign a core app like Camera without bringing changes to some of the rest of the OS, as well.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg followed up on that, reporting that iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 "will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple's various software platforms more consistent." He also specifically mentioned visionOS, which runs Apple's wildly expensive ($3,500) Vision Pro headset, as an inspiration for the new design.

This rumor could definitely have legs. Even though visionOS doesn't feel radically different to Apple's other software, it does make sense that the company would unify visual themes across all its platforms and devices as it usually does. But at a time when the company is struggling mightily with its Apple Intelligence rollout and delaying a new Siri (which feels to me like the most significant update the company could deliver), slapping a new coat of paint on iOS and macOS feels like a distraction at best and misguided priorities at worst.

The delay to a more intelligent Siri is a major blow to Apple's AI ambitions. Since it was first introduced at WWDC 2024, it's been the single thing that might make me upgrade my phone to one that works with Apple Intelligence. The promise is an assistant that has a better understanding of the apps on your phone and can use them more extensively on your behalf; it can do things like automatically adding addresses to a contact card. Another example Apple showed was asking Siri to find an image of your driver's license, take the ID number on it and put it into a form you're filling out. It'll also have more awareness of what's on your screen and better natural language understanding.

That, of course, is all just a promise right now. Apple commentator John Gruber, who typically takes a fairly positive view of the company, absolutely ripped the company a new one over the Siri delay. He says that at WWDC 2024, he and other members of the press saw controlled demos of Apple Intelligence features, but no proof of a smarter Siri — thus far, all we've seen are product videos showing what it could do. In retrospect, Gruber says that a smarter Siri is nothing more than "vaporware." "They were features Apple said existed, which they claimed would be shipping in the next year, and which they portrayed, to great effect, in the signature 'Siri, when is my mom's flight landing?' segment of the WWDC keynote itself," he says. "Apple was either unwilling or unable to demonstrate those features in action back in June, even with Apple product marketing reps performing the demos from a prepared script using prepared devices."

Apple's presentation of Siri at WWDC 2024 can be seen above.

It's a bad look for Apple, and was made worse when Bloomberg published a piece showing the turmoil inside the Siri team following the delay announcement. The publication reported that Apple senior director Robby Walker held an all-hands meeting for the Siri team saying the delays have been "ugly and embarrassing," and that the decision to promote these features to the public before they were ready compounded the issues. To be fair, Apple has shipped a few Siri improvements since the fall (most significantly the addition of ChatGPT), but they're not things that have radically changed the voice assistant's most glaring weaknesses.

Additionally, Gurman's sources claim that we won't see these features until sometime in 2026 at the earliest, long after iOS 19 would be released. With all that in mind, these redesign rumors feel like a fresh coat of paint to distract people from the structural issues with Apple Intelligence as a whole and the delays on a massively important feature.

The timing also feels strange. While Apple hasn't embarked on a full-scale redesign of iOS since it released iOS 7 way back in 2013, the company has made small but significant changes and refinements nearly every year since that have added up to software that's far more customizable and refined than it was more than a decade ago. Since iOS 14 in 2020, Apple added home and lock screen widgets, major customization features for lock screen visuals, and the wild notion of not having all your apps aligned to an inflexible grid. Apple also added the ability to color-tint the icons to match your background image (or just make them any color you want, dark or light). These all add up to an iOS that is a lot more visually customizable than ever before.

Android has had these features for years, so I'm not praising Apple for being some paragon of user freedom. But it's clear from these changes that Apple is finally interested in giving users more control over how their phones look. With all this as well as many smaller visual tweaks the company has made over the years, it's fair to say that iOS 18's design language has evolved far beyond what we saw with iOS 7's complete and abrupt makeover.

As for macOS, Apple has given it several notable visual updates over the last decade or so. In 2014, OS X Yosemite largely brought over the flatter design from iOS 7 that removed skeuomorphic elements that had littered iOS and the Mac for years. Apple continued to tweak it over the following years before giving it another big visual overhaul in 2020 with macOS Big Sur. That was the first OS that supported Apple's M-series Macs and as such the company dropped the OS X branding and moved to macOS alongside the new design.

While I was initially skeptical of a major macOS visual refresh, I am a little surprised to remember that it's been almost five years since Big Sur launched — maybe we're right on schedule for a visual refresh. And in recent years, Apple has wanted to keep its platforms as aligned as possible, both from a feature perspective as well as how they look. It's not hard to imagine designers wanting to unify things across platforms again.

Given that the user interface is literally how we interact with all these devices, a design refresh can certainly keep things feeling new, even if the functionality hasn't changed much. And without a smarter Siri to look forward to at WWDC this year, a fresh coat of paint might be Apple's best option to make its next software updates feel new. That said, I don't mean to suggest that the people working on the visual design of Apple's software platforms could or should abandon their work and rush a better Siri out the door — the skill sets and priorities of those two teams are surely completely different. But at the very least, Apple's going to have to more forcefully address the elephant in the room that is Siri than it has before it can try selling us on a new design.