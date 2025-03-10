Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for iOS 19 and macOS 16

Apple is planning to dramatically rethink the look and feel of its operating systems with the introduction of the next version of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, according to Bloomberg.

The redesign is meant to make using the company's software more consistent, and will impact "the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons," Bloomberg writes. The changes may take loose inspiration from visionOS, the mixed-reality operating system of the Vision Pro. The headset featured a slightly different style from Apple's other software, with a focus on translucency, floating interface elements and rounded app icons.

As Bloomberg notes, Apple hasn't dramatically rethought the look of any of its software since iOS 7 and macOS Big Sur, so tweaks would be notable. When it was released in 2013, iOS 7 was the first version of the iPhone's operating system overseen by former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, and when Big Sur came out in 2020, it was the first version of macOS to run iPad apps and work on Apple's custom silicon. There don't seem to be any equally big shifts paired with iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, beyond the company's ongoing work on Apple Intelligence, which isn't available in all of its apps yet.

Apple Intelligence was introduced alongside iOS 18 and includes a host of new AI-powered features for working with audio, images and text, on top of a revamped version of Siri that can use apps for you. Most of those features shipped — though not at launch — save for the new Siri, which Apple recently announced will now be available "in the coming year."