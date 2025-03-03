Gemini live video and screensharing arrive on Android devices later this month

Mobile World Congress 2025 has officially kicked off in Barcelona. Google is on the ground previewing two AI features that will begin rolling out to Android devices starting later this month.

The first is Live Video, which Google first showed at I/O 2024 last May. The tool takes advantage of Gemini's multi-modal capabilities to allow users to show the chatbot what their phone's camera sees. As you can see from the demo Google shared, Gemini is able to answer a question about mid-century modern decor and offer a suggestion when it comes how to apply that knowledge to pottery.

The other new feature, screensharing, works exactly as you would imagine. You can share your screen with Gemini to ask questions about what you see in front of you on a website or app. Google isn't exactly pushing the envelope with either feature. ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode has offered both live video and screensharing since the end of last year, but the nice thing here is you won't need to jump into a separate app to take advantage of Gemini's new capabilities.

As mentioned, Google will begin rolling out live video and screensharing to Gemini Advanced subscribers starting later this month. Gemini Advanced is included in the company's $20 per month Google One AI Premium plan. If you're a Verizon customer, the carrier recently added the subscription as a perk for some plans.