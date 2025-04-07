Gemini live video and screensharing starts rolling out to Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 phones

The features are also available through the Gemini app on Android.

By Igor Bonifacic
Gemini Live on Samsung Galaxy S25 devices can answer questions about Samsung

Later than expected, Google has begun rolling a pair of new Gemini Live features to Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices. The company first previewed Gemini live video and screensharing during Mobile World Congress in March. As you might have guessed from their names, the two features allow you to take advantage of Gemini's multi-modal capabilities to ask Google's chatbot questions about what you see in front of your or on your phone's screen. 

If you don't own a Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25, Google says you can still access the new features through the Gemini app on Android. However, you'll need a Google One AI Premium plan, which costs $20 per month.    

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