Meta wants its Llama AI in Britain’s public healthcare system

Meta is making a pitch to get its AI into the UK’s public health system. The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the company held a hackathon in Europe, tasking over 200 developers to use its Llama AI to improve the country’s health services. The company awarded funds for developing AI that shortens wait times in Britain’s A&E rooms (ERs in the US).

The UK’s AI minister, Feryal Clark, told The Guardian that the “government can adopt AI, such as Meta’s open-source model, to support our key missions.” Earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave the green light for Llama to work with the US government. Bloomberg reported on the same day that the company was also working with governments and contractors in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and — as we can see movement toward now — the UK.

Given that Britain’s use of the open-source AI model wouldn’t provide a direct or immediate financial pipeline back to the company, The Guardian asked Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, what was in it for Meta. “It is in the long run indirectly in our interest to see this ecosystem of Llama-based innovation because it then makes it much easier for us to reincorporate innovations that are out there into our own products,” Clegg, a former UK deputy prime minister, said.

Mark Zuckerberg said in August that Llama was approaching 350 million downloads, which he credited to the AI model’s open-source nature.

Clegg sounded dismissive — perhaps mockingly so — of fears surrounding AI infiltrating governments. “Who knows, maybe AI will start developing a mind of its own and will start wanting to turn us into paper clips by next Tuesday,” he told The Guardian. “But I think that right now, the technology is way more primitive than a lot of the fears suggest.”

To be fair to critics, “right now” is less of a concern than later.

The UK AI minister Clark told The Guardian that the government wouldn’t shy away from the significant risk AI represents. Instead, it would “make sure that any regulation we introduce is proportionate, supports innovation and does not place undue burden on business.”