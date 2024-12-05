Microsoft starts testing Copilot Vision in Edge

Microsoft is rolling out a preview for one of the experimental AI features it previewed in October. Copilot Vision, which scans your web browsing and has a chat with you about it, is available for testing in Copilot Labs.

Copilot Vision has strict limits, at least at first. It only works in Microsoft Edge and only on "a select set of websites." (The company says it will carefully expand that list over time.) Even the trial has restrictions: It's only available to a limited number of Copilot Pro ($20 monthly) subscribers in the US. Like the available websites, Microsoft will expand access to more users over time.

Microsoft says Copilot Visions sessions are "opt-in and ephemeral," so you'll have to activate it manually, and each session's data is wiped as soon as you're done. The company says the feature only interprets text and images from browsed websites and doesn't process content beyond that or train on web publishers' data.

The cautious approach seems to be a course correction from the company's sloppy Recall launch. That "photographic memory" feature, which snaps screenshots of everything you do on your PC, drew the ire of security and privacy experts, who called our Microsoft for — in a baffling decision — leaving the feature's data unencrypted. It's finally available for Windows Insiders to try after three delays and security adjustments.

If you're a Copilot Pro subscriber, you can sign up to request access to Copilot Vision through Copilot Labs today. You can check out Microsoft's demo video below.