OpenAI wants $200 a month for its most advanced features

OpenAI kicked off its "12 Days of OpenAI" series of livestreams with the announcement of a new, more expensive tier for its flagship chatbot. Starting today, ChatGPT users can pay $200 per month for ChatGPT Pro. Included in the package is unlimited access to the company's latest model, o1, which following a limited preview earlier in the year, is now faster and 34 percent less likely to produce a major error when answering difficult real-world questions.

ChatGPT Pro also comes with access to GPT-4o, o1-mini and the company's Advanced Voice mode, but the reason most power users are likely to splurge is the addition of an o1 "pro mode" that gives the chatbot additional compute power to reason through the most complex problems. "In evaluations from external expert testers, o1 pro mode produces more reliably accurate and comprehensive responses, especially in areas like data science, programming, and case law analysis," OpenAI says of the feature.

OpenAI o1 is more concise in its thinking, resulting in faster response times than o1-preview. Our testing shows that o1 outperforms o1-preview, reducing major errors on difficult real-world questions by 34%. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 5, 2024

In the future, OpenAI says it will add more "powerful, compute-intensive productivity features" to ChatGPT Pro, with some of those enhancements arriving as early as later this week and into next week as the company continues to show off what it's been working on over the last 11 months. More broadly, ChatGPT users can expect support for web browsing and file uploads to arrive in the future, though during the company's livestream, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman didn't definitively say when those features would arrive.

For the rest of us, OpenAI will continue to offer its existing ChatGPT Pro subscription, which will continue to cost $20 per month and include early access to new features.