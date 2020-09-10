AirTV Anywhere allows you to watch and record local channels remotely

Sling TV has introduced a way for you to easily watch Netflix and local news on the same device, even when you’re away from home. The company updated one of its distinct products, AirTV, to allow you to view and record local over-the-air (OTA) channels on your TV or streaming devices. AirTV Anywhere is a WiFi-enabled network hub that is the company’s latest effort encouraging you to “cut the cord” on your cable subscription.

Once you connect your smartphone or tablet to an AirTV Anywhere antenna, you can use the free Sling TV app to watch and record local channels from anywhere in the US, according to a Sling TV statement. This unique setup also eliminates the need to wire multiple rooms with antennas to view OTA channels. A built-in hard drive and Quad tuners allow you to watch or record up to four streams simultaneously, including outside the home on streaming devices.