Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images

Airbnb is canceling all Washington DC inauguration week bookings

The company will reimburse hosts at its own expense.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
51m ago
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. National Guard troops stand guard at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amid fears of new violence. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images

Airbnb announced today it’s canceling all Washington DC metro area reservations throughout inauguration week. The company will also block its users from making a new booking during that same time period.

Airbnb said it made the decision in response to requests from local, state and federal officials who asked the public not to travel to Washington DC for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th. “Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the DC Metro area for the Inauguration,” the company said. The company will refund everyone who’s booking has been canceled. It’s also reimbursing hosts out of its own pocket.

The announcement comes just one day after Airbnb detailed its Capitol Safety Plan, part of which saw Airbnb banning any person who had been confirmed as having taken part in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol and those associated with known hate groups. In today’s announcement, Airbnb said it “identified numerous individuals” who fell into two categories and took action against their accounts.

While Wednesday’s inauguration is still set to go ahead, it will look very different from the ones in the past. There will be no public access to the Capitol grounds and Washington Monument during the event. Public officials are also considering a variety of other safety measures, including temporarily blocking public access to roadways and parking areas in and around the National Mall.

In this article: Airbnb, politics, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
The Morning After: LG's cheaper 4K OLED TVs are on the way

The Morning After: LG's cheaper 4K OLED TVs are on the way

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

View
The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr