Airbnb is canceling all Washington DC inauguration week bookings

Airbnb announced today it’s canceling all Washington DC metro area reservations throughout inauguration week. The company will also block its users from making a new booking during that same time period.

Airbnb said it made the decision in response to requests from local, state and federal officials who asked the public not to travel to Washington DC for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th. “Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the DC Metro area for the Inauguration,” the company said. The company will refund everyone who’s booking has been canceled. It’s also reimbursing hosts out of its own pocket.