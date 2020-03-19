Airbnb starts non-profit for those who need a place to stay during a crisis

For a few years now, several Airbnb hosts have opened up their homes for those in need, like those escaping Hurricane Sandy or COVID-19 responders. Today, Airbnb has decided to formalize the process by starting a new non-profit appropriately called Airbnb.org designed to provide shelter in emergency situations.

In a statement, Airbnb said that the new non-profit will focus on “emergency response and to help provide stays to evacuees, relief workers, refugees, asylum seekers, and most recently, frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.” The company said that more than 100,000 hosts have already offered to open their homes for such reasons. As of today, Airbnb’s Open Homes and Frontline stays program will be called Airbnb.org.