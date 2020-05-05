Airbnb will lay off 25 percent of its workforce due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively gutted Airbnb’s core business, and the company is taking drastic action to stay afloat while people aren’t travelling. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s laying off 1,900 employees, or just over 25 percent of its workforce, to cut costs during the crisis. It didn’t outline which countries would be most affected, but a memo from CEO Brian Chesky said the layoffs would affect Transportation, Airbnb Studios, Hotels and Lux.
The cuts would be “mapped to a more focused business,” Chesky said in the memo.