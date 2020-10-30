Apple program will replace AirPods Pro buds with crackling, ANC issues

Occasionally Apple identifies a problem significant enough to launch a program to repair or replace an issue with one of its products, and today it revealed a service program for the AirPods Pro. According to the notice, in devices manufactured before October of this year, “a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues.”
Apple didn’t specify a cause for the issue, but affected units could have problems with a crackling or static sound that increases when other outside noises are present, or the Active Noise Cancellation feature otherwise not working as expected.