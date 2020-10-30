Apple program will replace AirPods Pro buds with crackling, ANC issues

“An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise”

We didn’t experience problems with our review unit last year, but when we asked readers for their opinions on Apple’s high-end ear buds, some of you reported these exact symptoms. Yianni noted in June “The problem is an extremely annoying crackling noise when you talk while you are on the noise cancellation mode and gets worse over time.”

Apple’s repair program doesn’t extend the warranty on the AirPods Pro, but covers replacements for one or both buds, if necessary, for two years after they were first sold. If you’re having issues, contact Apple Support, an Apple Store, or an authorized service provider so they can check them out and, if they identify a flaw, replace the affected ear buds.