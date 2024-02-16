Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's fastest-selling game ever

If you've enjoyed playing Alan Wake 2 over the last few months, you're far from alone. Remedy Entertainment announced that Alan Wake 2 had sold 1.3 million units since its October 2023 release — making it the developer's fastest-selling game. Alan Wake 2 sold three times as many digital copies over its first two months as fellow Remedy game Control did during its first four months.

The high sales have been a big coup for Remedy's continued expansion. "The successful launch of Alan Wake 2 has supported our other game projects: Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1 and 2 remake have all increased development pace thanks to the personnel released from Alan Wake 2, and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala stated.

For anyone who hasn’t played it yet, Alan Wake 2 follows the 2010 original and delves deeper into Remedy’s Connected Universe. Players encounter monsters, ghosts, demonic possession, shifting realities, rock operas and paranormal murder. The story will continue with Remedy adding two paid DLCs to Alan Wake 2 in the near future.

Control 2 will likely extend that universe further, giving Remedy fans a whole lot of paranormal, inter-connected content to enjoy in the coming months and years.