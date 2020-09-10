Alexa can print your recipes, sudoku games or your grocery list

Printer-makers like HP had previously made their products work with Alexa, but now Amazon has created its own printing feature for its voice assistant. Print items like the shopping and to-do lists you create with Alexa, crossword puzzles, recipes or simply lined paper. If you’re worried the new feature will drain your ink, Amazon is one step ahead of you -- Alexa can notify you when your ink is low, and can be set to automatically order more ink.

Most Echo devices can use Alexa Print with HP, Brother, Canon and Epson printers. It appears that you can only print documents from a preselected, albeit wide-ranging, list. Use Alexa to print your personal to-do lists, crosswords and games from The Los Angeles Times, recipes and educational worksheets for children, among other items. The feature doesn’t have third party integrations, meaning you can’t print specific files you’re working on, like a web page or Word document. So, there are limits to what you can print.