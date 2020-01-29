Latest in Gear

Image credit: Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler's early EV plans include an Alfa Romeo SUV in 2022

It's
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

At the Paris Festival Automobile International with Concept Cars and Automotive Design Exhibition, ALFA ROMEO exhibits its model ALFA ROMEO TONALE CONCEPT in French Premiere January 29, 2020, Paris (Photo by Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler hasn’t been very specific about its plans for all-electric vehicles, but it’s starting to open up. The company told Autocar (via Electrek) that its Alfa Romeo brand will release a small electric SUV sometime in 2022. A spokesperson didn’t share too many details, but the mini-ute “won’t be identical” in style to the Tonale hybrid SUV you see above. It’s expected to sit on a platform from Peugeot owner PSA (whose merger with FCA is still in progress), and the spokesperson suggested it would maintain Alfa’s blend of “sportiness” and “comfort.”

The small SUV space is a good place to start with an EV, according to the representative, noting that it offers the “best solution for range and usage.”

FCA signalled in 2018 that it would have over 30 electrified vehicles by 2022, but it’s still considered relatively slow compared to some automakers and made clear that its focus was on hybrids. It only anticipated releasing four EVs at the time. The Alfa Romeo project at least indicates that FCA is serious about those plans, even if it isn’t electrifying its lineup as some would like.

In this article: fiat chrysler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, SUV, cars, Electric vehicle, ev, Alfa Romeo, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Call of Duty' developer will further crack down on racist players

'Call of Duty' developer will further crack down on racist players

View
The next 'Elite Dangerous' expansion lets players walk on planets

The next 'Elite Dangerous' expansion lets players walk on planets

View
‘Final Fantasy Adventure’ was everything I hoped for 25 years later

‘Final Fantasy Adventure’ was everything I hoped for 25 years later

View
Amazon knocks $300 off the price of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon knocks $300 off the price of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

View
The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr