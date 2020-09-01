Alienware introduces its first gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate

If refresh rates aren’t your primary concern, you may be interested in the new Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor. The 37.5-inch monitor has NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification and VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 specifications. The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor has an edge-to-edge design with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certifications. It’s pretty zippy, too, with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Alienware

Alienware’s gaming laptops are getting a boost as well. The 17-inch Area51m now comes with 10th-gen Intel Core i9 CPUs and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX GPUs. It packs 360Hz FHD panels and Alienware’s Cryotech cooling and vapor chamber tech. If you’re looking for something a bit thinner, you may be interested in the Alienware m17. It offers the same 360Hz FHD panels and cooling system, but it’s slimmed down a bit and packs Intel’s 10th Gen Core H and HK series.

Finally, Alienware is introducing custom-engineered graphics card options to its Aurora gaming desktops. The Aurora and Aurora Ryzen Edition will soon come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics options, as well as cooling and thermal designs meant to prioritize gaming performance.

Alienware says it will share more details on all of this new gear later this month.