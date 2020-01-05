NVIDIA unveils a 360Hz 'world's fastest' esports display

A 360Hz refresh rate means game frames are displayed once every 2.8 milliseconds. With all of this happening under the hood, the Swift 360 supports smoother animations, lower latency and less ghosting than its predecessors, which tend to cap things between 120Hz and 240Hz.

The Swift 360 is the first display to include NVIDIA's 360Hz G-Sync technology, but it surely won't be the last. It'll be available later this year and pricing will be announced around that time.