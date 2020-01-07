Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Alienware

Alienware rolls out laptops with 360Hz displays

From PC monitors to mobile play, refresh rates are climbing.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
2h ago
Alienware Area-51m R2
Alienware

Alienware has applied its 360Hz refresh rate technology to its latest and greatest laptops. The Alienware Area-51m R2 and m17 R3 will both support 360Hz FHD panels, bringing that esports vibe to mobile players. The Area-51m R2 runs on 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, while the m17 R3 is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core H and HK series.

Alienware m17
Alienware

The 360Hz refresh rate is ideal for esports pros and competitive players. It’s a step up from the standard gaming monitor refresh rate of 240Hz, populating artifacts with more clarity.

Alienware is one of the first companies to offer laptops at 360Hz, though nowadays, there are plenty of standalone monitors hitting that rate. We tried out the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz at CES in January, and found it compared favorably to the 240Hz standard, though it wasn’t likely to make a huge difference for everyday players.

