Alienware rolls out laptops with 360Hz displays

Alienware has applied its 360Hz refresh rate technology to its latest and greatest laptops. The Alienware Area-51m R2 and m17 R3 will both support 360Hz FHD panels, bringing that esports vibe to mobile players. The Area-51m R2 runs on 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, while the m17 R3 is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core H and HK series.

Alienware m17 Alienware

The 360Hz refresh rate is ideal for esports pros and competitive players. It’s a step up from the standard gaming monitor refresh rate of 240Hz, populating artifacts with more clarity.