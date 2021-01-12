Alienware's M15 and M17 will get NVIDIA's RTX 30 GPUs

Unfortunately, since Intel’s more powerful 11th-gen H-series GPUs aren’t ready yet, booth the M15 and M17 will rock 10th-gen octa-core CPUs. If you can’t live with that, then you’ll want to wait a few months. Intel is releasing its first 11th-gen H-series chips soon, but they’re limited to four cores and meant for ultraportable gaming notebooks. Their 8-core siblings won’t be around until later this quarter.

Alienware also unveiled the Aurora Ryzen Edition (R10) desktop, which supports AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 CPUs up to 16 cores. It’s a sleek looking machine, with the round sci-fi-like design Alienware’s been so fond of lately. You can equip it with Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 30 GPUs, as you’d expect. And you’ll also be able to install up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM, which is double Alienware’s previous desktops.