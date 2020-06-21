Otterbox is slashing prices on its Star Wars collection in honor of the punny “I am Your Father’s Day.” Today only, you can save 20 percent off their typically durable cases. These usually run between $45 and $55 (depending on which model phone you have), so you’ll save about ten bucks. Whether your dad’s an outdoorsman or an indoorsman, he’ll get a lot of mileage out of an Otterbox. If you’re into Star Wars, pick one up for yourself and call it a celebration of the strong father figures in the franchise.
All Otterbox Star Wars cases are 20 percent off today only
Otterbox has a good reputation for keeping phones safe from scrapes, scuffs and drops. They provide a good deal of protection without turning your phone into a bulky, tactical beast. The small bumper around the screen may not look like much, but it’ll keep your phone from dropping square on its face. The Star Wars line is fairly subtle, so you can show off your fun side while still looking pretty classy.
While quite a few models of iPhones (and Samsung’s Galaxy S9/S9+) are included in the sale, there aren't any cases for some newer devices, like the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro as well as the Galaxy S10 and S20. Most of these cases are part of Otterboxes Symmetry Series, which are some of the company’s slimmest designs ever. The sale lasts all day, so if you forgot to pick up a whimsical grilling apron on your way to dinner, here’s your out: just tell Dad his case is in the mail.
