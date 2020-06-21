All Otterbox Star Wars cases are 20 percent off today only

Otterbox has a good reputation for keeping phones safe from scrapes, scuffs and drops. They provide a good deal of protection without turning your phone into a bulky, tactical beast. The small bumper around the screen may not look like much, but it’ll keep your phone from dropping square on its face. The Star Wars line is fairly subtle, so you can show off your fun side while still looking pretty classy.

While quite a few models of iPhones (and Samsung’s Galaxy S9/S9+) are included in the sale, there aren't any cases for some newer devices, like the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro as well as the Galaxy S10 and S20. Most of these cases are part of Otterboxes Symmetry Series, which are some of the company’s slimmest designs ever. The sale lasts all day, so if you forgot to pick up a whimsical grilling apron on your way to dinner, here’s your out: just tell Dad his case is in the mail.

