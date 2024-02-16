All the best deals in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

Two years out, this is still the latest release of Apple’s entry-level tablet. Despite getting somewhat long in the tooth, this is still a great tablet that’s perfect for consuming content, playing games and surfing the web. The 10th-gen iPad usually retails for $450, so this is a massive discount of $100.

The A14 Bionic chip is plenty capable, with enough power to do stuff like exporting 4K video clips and editing RAW photos in Lightroom. The battery life is robust, with USB-C charging, and the landscape-oriented front-facing camera is a great addition. The display lacks anti-reflective coating, like the iPad Air, and it doesn’t support the P3 wide color gamut. Otherwise, this is well worth a purchase, particularly at this price point.