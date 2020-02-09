Alphabet's Loon balloons are helping scientists study gravity waves

To put the amount of data they had at their disposal in perspective, similar studies in the past that used atmospheric balloons to track high-frequency waves incorporated information from dozens of balloons. They were also only able to collect that data over a couple of seasons in a few select regions. The process of analyzing the Loon data was messy, but the team at Stanford had data from across the world.

While they're not as well known as gravitational waves, gravity waves can have just as much impact on how we experience the world. In the air, they can cause turbulence for aircraft and affect how storms develop. A better understanding of them could be the key to creating more accurate models for predicting the weather, particularly as climate change intensifies.