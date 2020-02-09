Alphabet's Loon balloons are helping scientists study gravity waves

In between beaming internet to people in developing countries and sometimes passing for UFOs, Alphabet's Loon balloons have been busy helping scientists study how our planet works. A team led by Stanford professor Aditi Sheshadri recently published a report on gravity waves, ripples created by gravity when it pushes down on air forced up into the Earth's upper atmosphere.
To compile their report, professor Sheshadri and her team used data that Alphabet's Loon balloons collected over 6,811 separate 48-hour periods between 2014 and 2018. "This was just a very lucky thing because they weren't collecting data for any scientific mission. But, incidentally, they happened to be measuring position and temperature and pressure," the researcher told Stanford News.