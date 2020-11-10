Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Alphabet / Mineral

Alphabet's Mineral moonshot wants to help farmers with robotic plant buggies

The tech could lead to more sustainable farming practices.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Alphabet Mineral
Alphabet / Mineral

In 2018, Alphabet's X lab said it was in the process of exploring how it could use artificial intelligence to improve farming. On Monday, X announced that its "computational agriculture" project is called Mineral. The Mineral team has spent the last several years "developing and testing a range of software and hardware prototypes based on breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, simulation, sensors, robotics and more."

One of the tools that has come out of the project is a robotic plant buggy. Powered by solar panels, the machine makes its way across a farmer's field, examining every plant it passes along the way with an array of cameras and sensors. In conjunction with satellite, weather and soil data, Mineral says the buggy and its AI software can identify patterns and give farmers insights into their crops. 

Mineral Buggy
Alphabet / Mineral

One of the central promises of the technology is that it can help farmers troubleshoot individual plants. In that way, if only a handful need a pesticide or some other form of care, growers can save money and lessen their impact on the environment.  

As Mineral points out on its website, there's an urgent need to make farming more sustainable and productive. "To feed the planet's growing population, global agriculture will need to produce more food in the next 50 years than in the previous 10,000 — at a time when climate change is making our crops less productive," the team says on its website. Nature thrives on diversity, but the economics of farming incentivize farmers to grow monocultures. In turn, this makes their crops vulnerable to pests and diseases. It's also detrimental to the soil their farms depend on, and the surrounding ecosystem. Those are all things Mineral wants to address. 

It may be another few years before we hear more from Mineral. In the meantime, the team says it's working with innovative plant growers in the US, Canada, Argentina and South Africa. It's also in the process of finding more companies, organizations and governments to work with on its mission. "Together, we will embrace nature's complexity and diversity to build a more sustainable, resilient and productive food system," the team said. 

In this article: alphabet, ai, mineral, Agriculture, Farming, food, robots, Machine learning, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

View
Apple's iPad mini falls to $336 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Apple's iPad mini falls to $336 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

View
Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View
Chromecast with Google TV review: What a difference a remote makes

Chromecast with Google TV review: What a difference a remote makes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr