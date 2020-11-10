Alphabet's Mineral moonshot wants to help farmers with robotic plant buggies

In 2018, Alphabet's X lab said it was in the process of exploring how it could use artificial intelligence to improve farming. On Monday, X announced that its "computational agriculture" project is called Mineral. The Mineral team has spent the last several years "developing and testing a range of software and hardware prototypes based on breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, simulation, sensors, robotics and more."
One of the tools that has come out of the project is a robotic plant buggy. Powered by solar panels, the machine makes its way across a farmer's field, examining every plant it passes along the way with an array of cameras and sensors. In conjunction with satellite, weather and soil data, Mineral says the buggy and its AI software can identify patterns and give farmers insights into their crops.