Project Delta's food waste moonshot is now part of Google

Food waste in America is a big problem with an estimated 30 - 40 percent of our groceries getting tossed out, costing retailers $57 billion each year. To address this issue, X launched a food waste moonshot in search of a smarter food distribution system. Two and a half years of research and prototyping later, the project is moving up to Google proper for further development at scale.

One of the issues that the X team identified was data siloing within the industry. “Just as food sits in silos across the country, information about food also sits in ‘silos’ in organizations,” Project Delta’s Emily Ma wrote in Medium on Tuesday. “There’s no easy way for food suppliers to share information about their available food, or for food banks to register their needs.”