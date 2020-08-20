Latest in Gear

Image credit: DARPA

Heron Systems' AI pilot just beat a human in a simulated dogfight

Deep reinforcement learning helped the AI pilots figure out how to outfly and outshoot their competition.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
114 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
AlphaDogfight
DARPA

Sponsored Links

The final round of DARPA’s AlphaDogfight Trial is complete, and once again, the winning AI pilot celebrated its victory against a field of virtual contenders by going on to defeat a human F-16 pilot. An AI pilot developed by Heron Systems won the shootout, defeating a fellow AI from Lockheed.

All of the simulated fighter battles were restricted to allow use of the nose cannon only, and after the AI vs. AI matches, an anonymous human pilot entered the competition, wearing a VR helmet. The Heron Systems AI defeated him 5 - 0, although he was able to change tactics and survive significantly longer in the final round. Commentators noted the AI’s “superhuman” aiming ability produced an edge even as the simulated F-16s circled low to the ground at high speed and would’ve experienced extreme G forces.

Defense One reports that like many other artificial intelligence systems we’ve seen, progress in developing these pilots relied on deep reinforcement learning that trained by attempting their tasks over and over again in a virtual environment. Notably, the AI pilots weren’t allowed to use information gleaned from these battles to upgrade during the competition, which had a number of limitations separating it from real-life, like a lack of collision detection between the planes.

After their AI won the competition, Heron Systems developers gave a Q&A via YouTube (the entire event was conducted remotely via Zoom), explaining some of the behavior they saw and even some movements that were unexpected. According to Heron, their agent is capable of running (without real-time image recognition) on something as small as an NVIDIA Tegra chip.

In this article: DARPA, AI, Heron Systems, Lockheed Martin, F-16, deep reinforcement learning, pilot, military, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
114 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
Lyft will not stop running in California at midnight (updated)

Lyft will not stop running in California at midnight (updated)

View
Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

View
Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr