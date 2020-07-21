'Alt254' is a Zelda-style adventure where you play as a pixel

The next generation of gaming is almost upon us and we’ve had some peeks at super-detailed and realistic visuals for upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X titles. We’ll get a look at some more this Thursday during the Xbox games showcase. But an upcoming indie game is going in the opposite direction with a minimalist perspective — it has a resolution of just 21x26 pixels.

Alt254 is the first game from Spanish developer Rename Studio and it boils every element down to a single pixel. You control a black square (for which the game’s name is the ASCII code) as you explore a Zelda-esque open world that’s said to include “the key features and conventions of action-adventure games.”