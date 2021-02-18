Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

Watch all of Ubisoft's big Forward announcements in 10 minutes

"Far Cry 6" gets a release date and "Hyper Scape" goes into open beta.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ubisoft unveiled games and development news at its Forward event on a Sunday afternoon when you might have been barbecuing. No need for any FOMO, however, as Engadget was there in force. We covered news of the Hyper Scape open beta, additional Far Cry 6 development info and got to preview the latest games in the upcoming Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed series. Finally, if you want to catch the gist of the livestream without spending well over two hours, we’ve got a supercut that captures the juicy parts in just 10 minutes. Enjoy!

In this article: Ubisoft, ubisoft forward, supercut, livestream, hyper scape, far cry 6, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View
Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

View
Walmart is turning some of its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Walmart is turning some of its parking lots into drive-in theaters

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr