Watch all of Ubisoft's big Forward announcements in 10 minutes

Ubisoft unveiled games and development news at its Forward event on a Sunday afternoon when you might have been barbecuing. No need for any FOMO, however, as Engadget was there in force. We covered news of the Hyper Scape open beta, additional Far Cry 6 development info and got to preview the latest games in the upcoming Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed series. Finally, if you want to catch the gist of the livestream without spending well over two hours, we’ve got a supercut that captures the juicy parts in just 10 minutes. Enjoy!