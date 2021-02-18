'Hyper Scape' open beta is available on PC today

If you missed out on early access to Hyper Scape, you now have another, much easier opportunity to try it. Ubisoft has launched an open beta for its cyberspace-inspired battle royale shooter on PC. You’ll need UPlay to install it, but it beats having to be a streamer (or get a Twitch code drop) to see what the fuss is about.

The title adds a few wrinkles into the standard battle royale formula. It’s still a last-one-standing showdown based around an ever-shrinking play space, but a crown that pops up late in the match will liven things up by giving you a chance to win without shooting your last opponent. There’s also much more vertical movement, and abilities like wall-building and teleportation can throw off your foes.