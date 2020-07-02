'Hyper Scape' brings fresh ideas to a crowded battle royale arena

Ubisoft is jumping into the battle royale arena with Hyper Scape, its futuristic first-person take on the genre. The publisher will reveal more details in a Twitch stream starting at 2 PM ET, but we’ve already learned quite a bit after streamers started sharing their gameplay at noon.
According to Twitch megastar Turner “Tfue” Tenney (via Reddit), Hyper Scape will only allow gamers to play in teams of three for now, as did Apex Legendsat the outset. There’ll be up to 33 teams in each match. Your health will regenerate over time and you can revive teammates by taking out other players. It seems that, if you’re eliminated, you can still play an active role in your squad’s success. You’ll go into an echo form, in which you’ll be able to scout and ping things of interest for your teammates.
All the core battle royale genre hallmarks are here. Matches start with players dropping into the map, and scavenging for gear and weapons. The play area shrinks over time as map sectors detriorate, forcing players closer together until one team is left standing.
If you find a gun you already have, you can fuse them to upgrade your weapon. You can find shotguns, pistols, grenade launchers, machine guns and sniper rifles.
There's a lot of focus on movement in Hyper Scape. Players can double jump and climb up structures, and there’s no fall damage. Abilities (or “hacks”) will help you get around, and you can equip two of them at a time. For instance, you can build a wall wherever you like to gain height fast, teleport, become invisible and soar high into the air and slam back down. Other hacks include heat-sensitive mines, an option to reveal enemies and armor. The latter negates all damage, but you can’t use your weapons while it’s active.
A brand-new urban battle royale begins today. #HyperScape is now live on Twitch!
Watch streams to earn access to the Technical Test via Twitch Drops.
If you’re watching an eligible stream and you’re lucky enough, you’ll gain access to the Hyper Scape technical test on PC, which seems as though it’ll run until July 7th. Players in the following countries are eligible to join the test: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the US. Ubisoft’s support site for Hyper Scape also suggests it’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well as PC.
Twitch viewers can get in on the action in other ways. They can impact the game directly if streamers are using the Crowncast extension. Streamers can use that to share details about their loadouts and in-game stats, and viewers can vote for events to occur in a match, such as enabling low gravity or revealing player locations.
