Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

'Hyper Scape' brings fresh ideas to a crowded battle royale arena

Ubisoft hopes Twitch integration and elimination perks will set it apart.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hyper Scape
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is jumping into the battle royale arena with Hyper Scape, its futuristic first-person take on the genre. The publisher will reveal more details in a Twitch stream starting at 2 PM ET, but we’ve already learned quite a bit after streamers started sharing their gameplay at noon.

According to Twitch megastar Turner “Tfue” Tenney (via Reddit), Hyper Scape will only allow gamers to play in teams of three for now, as did Apex Legends at the outset. There’ll be up to 33 teams in each match. Your health will regenerate over time and you can revive teammates by taking out other players. It seems that, if you’re eliminated, you can still play an active role in your squad’s success. You’ll go into an echo form, in which you’ll be able to scout and ping things of interest for your teammates.

All the core battle royale genre hallmarks are here. Matches start with players dropping into the map, and scavenging for gear and weapons. The play area shrinks over time as map sectors detriorate, forcing players closer together until one team is left standing.

If you find a gun you already have, you can fuse them to upgrade your weapon. You can find shotguns, pistols, grenade launchers, machine guns and sniper rifles.

There's a lot of focus on movement in Hyper Scape. Players can double jump and climb up structures, and there’s no fall damage. Abilities (or “hacks”) will help you get around, and you can equip two of them at a time. For instance, you can build a wall wherever you like to gain height fast, teleport, become invisible and soar high into the air and slam back down. Other hacks include heat-sensitive mines, an option to reveal enemies and armor. The latter negates all damage, but you can’t use your weapons while it’s active.

If you want to try out Hyper Scape as soon as possible, your best bet is to connect your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts, and watch certain streamers who have drops enabled on their channels. Riot adopted a similar launch strategy with Valorant, which peaked at 1.7 million concurrent viewers on Twitch on its first day. Within 30 minutes or so of people starting to stream Hyper Scape, it drew in nearly half a million viewers.

If you’re watching an eligible stream and you’re lucky enough, you’ll gain access to the Hyper Scape technical test on PC, which seems as though it’ll run until July 7th. Players in the following countries are eligible to join the test: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the US. Ubisoft’s support site for Hyper Scape also suggests it’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well as PC.

Twitch viewers can get in on the action in other ways. They can impact the game directly if streamers are using the Crowncast extension. Streamers can use that to share details about their loadouts and in-game stats, and viewers can vote for events to occur in a match, such as enabling low gravity or revealing player locations.

The Hyper Scape Twitch extension
Ubisoft
In this article: ubisoft, ubisoft montreal, ubisoftmontreal, hyper scape, hyperscape, battle royale, battleroyale, twitch, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

View
Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

View
Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

View
Will gallium nitride electronics change the world?

Will gallium nitride electronics change the world?

View
Best Buy sale knocks 50 percent off a TCL 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy sale knocks 50 percent off a TCL 8-series Roku TV

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr