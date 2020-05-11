Ubisoft's 'E3-style' showcase will stream July 12th

On July 12th, Assassin's Creed Valhalla publisher Ubisoft will host its first-ever "digital conference" to give fans a look at its latest games. Dubbed Ubisoft Forward, the company says the "E3-style showcase" will feature "exclusive game news, exciting reveals and much more." The Sunday stream will start at 3PM ET / 12 PM PT.

Ubisoft is now one of several companies that plans to make up for the cancellation of E3 2020 with a digital event. The timing of Ubisoft Forward will likely put it in close proximity to Microsoft's July Xbox 20/20 showcase where we’ll see gameplay footage of the company’s first-party exclusives.