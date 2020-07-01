Worms is coming back as a real-time battle royale game

For a series that’s been around since 1995, Worms has fundamentally changed very little. Spin-offs aside, the series has always been about tactical turn-based battles. That’s about to change with Worms Rumble, the latest game in the franchise — introduced today as part of Sony's PlayStation Indies showcase.
Online games have changed significantly since 2016 when Worms W.M.D came out, and so Worms is adapting to those changes. As you might have guessed from its title, Worms Rumble will include a battle royale mode. You'll be able to queue either by yourself or as part of a team of three. As in other battle royale games, the arena will get smaller as the match progresses. When another player eliminates your worm in the solo queue mode, aptly named "Last Worm Standing," that's it: you can either stay and watch the match to its conclusion or queue for another game.