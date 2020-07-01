Worms is coming back as a real-time battle royale game

By contrast, In the Last Squad Standing mode, your teammates can revive your worm. For those who want a more traditional gameplay experience, they'll also be a deathmatch mode where you'll need to score as many eliminations as possible before the match ends.

There's another, more significant change in store for the franchise. For the time, battles will play out in real-time instead of on a turn by turn basis. According to producer Danny Martin, series developer Team17 had tweak the pace of the worms to accommodate the change to real-time. In past games, your soldiers would slowly shuffle around the battlefield. In Worms Rumble, they'll roll around, do wall jumps and dodge incoming projectiles. The catch is that doing so will drain a stamina bar that only recharges when you give your worms a chance to catch their breath. "It took a lot of balancing to get this feeling just right whilst making sure it felt fair for all players," Martin said.

Worms Rumble will hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. Team17 said the game will support cross-platform play, but didn't say what other systems the game will be available on.