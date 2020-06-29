‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ matches expand to 200 players for a limited time

Your quads matches in Call of Duty: Warzone are about to get a little more intense. The max player count is expanding from 150 to 200 later today. It's not quite clear how long you and your cohorts will be able to square off against 196 other players in the battle royale, but an image on the PlayStation Blog notes that it's a limited-time mode.

Among the other updates that are on the way as part of Season Four Reloaded are Supply Run Contracts, through which you'll get discounts on your next purchase if you're the first team to reach a Buy Station, and a spotter scope to help you pinpoint your enemies. There's also a new sniper rifle, the Rytec AMR, which you can unlock through an in-game challenge or a blueprint in the store.