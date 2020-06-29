Latest in Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ matches expand to 200 players for a limited time

There's a new multiplayer map in 'Modern Warfare' too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
58m ago
Call of Duty: Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Your quads matches in Call of Duty: Warzone are about to get a little more intense. The max player count is expanding from 150 to 200 later today. It's not quite clear how long you and your cohorts will be able to square off against 196 other players in the battle royale, but an image on the PlayStation Blog notes that it's a limited-time mode.

Among the other updates that are on the way as part of Season Four Reloaded are Supply Run Contracts, through which you'll get discounts on your next purchase if you're the first team to reach a Buy Station, and a spotter scope to help you pinpoint your enemies. There's also a new sniper rifle, the Rytec AMR, which you can unlock through an in-game challenge or a blueprint in the store.

Modern Warfare players will have some other goodies to check out. There's a fresh multiplayer map, Cheshire Park, and the return of an old Call of Duty game mode, Team Defender. The latter's a spin on Capture the Flag, in which flag carriers earn points while they hold onto the objective. You'll find more bundles in the store as well, including new operator Roze. 

The update will arrive just a couple of weeks after Season Four started. It'll go live tonight at 11 PM PT (2 AM ET).

You'll need plenty of free storage space to install it, however: it'll measure between 22-36 GB, depending on whether you have Modern Warfare installed or just Warzone, with a secondary download of about 3.5 GB for console players. After you update, the total install size for Modern Warfare will be slightly larger, and that of Warzone will be a bit smaller.

