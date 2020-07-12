Watch Ubisoft's summer games show right here at 2:40pm ET

It’s Ubisoft’s turn to show off this summer, after live virtual events from Sony, Microsoft and EA. Ubisoft has prepared a 45-minute, pre-recorded stream that kicks off at 3pm ET — but we’ll be live on the Engadget YouTube channel at 2:40pm ET to put the entire show into context. Then, watch the show alongside Engadget UK bureau chief Mat Smith and myself, and we’ll break down the news and trailers afterward.

Ubisoft is poised to talk about a handful of major titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. There’s always Beyond Good & Evil 2, too.