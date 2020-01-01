Ubisoft reportedly places two VPs on leave as it investigates misconduct

A recent slew of reports of sexual abuse and misconduct within gaming communities has included multiple accusations posted to social media about the culture and personnel within Ubisoft. On Thursday the company made a public statement about the allegations, saying “We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialized external consultants. Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further.”
Now Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports that a number of employees have been placed on leave pending those investigations, including two high-level executives, VPs Maxime Béland and Tommy François. The report also notes that an internal posting of the same statement made publicly has received hundreds of comments from employees expressing skepticism that there will be change and their lack of trust in HR.