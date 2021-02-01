More Amazon Go stores are getting contactless One palm readers

Last September Amazon introduced a touchless payment system called One that literally reads your palm to authenticate purchases in Amazon’s retail stores. That’s apparently going so well that the company has decided to expand it, at least at its home base in Seattle. Starting today, Amazon One touchless palm-reading tech is coming to the Amazon Go location at Madison & Minor, and will expand to two additional locations “in the coming weeks,” Amazon said.

Amazon said it’s had “great feedback” from customers about the convenience of the One system. It has also touted it as more hygienic than other systems thanks to the touchless functionality. Since a person’s identity can’t be directly linked to their palm-print, it’s apparently more privacy-centric, too. Finally, it eliminates the need for cameras, smartphone and other security measures to check out in the cashier-free Go stores.