Amazon now lets you interact with Alexa via text on iOS

Alexa can now respond to commands via text on iOS. Amazon appears to have quietly added the capability in the last few days, though the company officially confirmed the feature to The Verge.

Amazon

With the change, users can opt to text commands to Alexa rather than speaking them. According to Amazon, the feature is still a “public preview,” so it could have some bugs and may change before it becomes official. But if you want to try it out now, it’s already available in the Alexa app on iOS (tapping the Alexa button in the app will bring up a keyboard icon that opens a chat window).