Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Amazon now lets you interact with Alexa via text on iOS

A public preview of the feature is available now.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
38m ago
POLAND - 2020/09/28: In this photo illustration an Amazon Alexa logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Alexa can now respond to commands via text on iOS. Amazon appears to have quietly added the capability  in the last few days, though the company officially confirmed the feature to The Verge.

There's a new way to chat with Alexa.
Amazon

With the change, users can opt to text commands to Alexa rather than speaking them. According to Amazon, the feature is still a “public preview,” so it could have some bugs and may change before it becomes official. But if you want to try it out now, it’s already available in the Alexa app on iOS (tapping the Alexa button in the app will bring up a keyboard icon that opens a chat window). 

In this article: Amazon, Alexa, alexa app, Voice Assistant, gear
