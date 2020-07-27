Amazon's redesigned Alexa app puts your most-used features up front

Amazon’s Alexa app is finally getting a much-needed revamp. Starting today, the Alexa app will have a whole new home screen with updated navigation that highlights Alexa-centric skills and a more personalized experience. Third-party skills have also been moved off the main screen in favor of more first-party features.

The main screen will now have personalized suggestions based on your Alexa usage. So if you use Alexa to play music a lot or control your smart home, you’ll see those commands prominently featured on the screen. According to Amazon, customers will see controls for currently active features, so you could, for example, adjust the volume level for the Echo Buds right then and there. First-time users, on the other hand, will see suggestions on how to get started with Alexa, as well as how to use other Amazon services like Amazon Music or how to add to their Amazon shopping list.