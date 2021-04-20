Alexa can help you find a COVID-19 vaccination site

It's coming just as shots are available across the US.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|04.20.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
April 20th, 2021
In this article: COVID-19, news, Amazon, gear, internet, voice assistant, medicine, services, coronavirus, vaccine, Alexa, vaccination
Amazon Echo Show 10 answering Alexa question about COVID-19 vaccine
Amazon

Now that every adult in the US is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Amazon wants to make it as simple as possible to get your shots. Alexa now helps you find vaccination sites just by saying "where can I get a COVID vaccine?" to your smart speaker or other supporting device. You can specify a city if you want more than nearby results, and you can call a given site if you have questions about appointments.

Alexa is also useful for learning about vaccine availability and eligibility in over 85 countries, and you can find COVID-19 testing locations much like you would vaccinations.

There's a good chance you'll use a mapping app first, but there's no doubt this is convenient — you can ask about those potentially life-saving vaccine doses while you're busy making breakfast. If nothing else, asking your AI voice assistant about a COVID-19 shot is the definition of the 2021 cultural zeitgeist.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget